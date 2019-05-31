Politics a medium to serve nation: Newly-inducted Union Minister Pratap Sarangi

[India], May 31 (ANI): Newly-appointed Minister of State Pratap Chandra Sarangi on Friday said he considers politics as a medium to serve the nation.

Sarangi, who took oath on Thursday along with 57 other BJP-led NDA leaders, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for including his name in the list of council of ministers.

"I am fortunate that Prime Minister Modi has trust in me. I consider politics as a medium to serve the nation. Our party stands for nation first, party second and self last. I will try my best to win the trust of Modi ji and the common people," he told ANI.

Earlier today, Sarangi offered prayers at Jagannath temple here in Hauz Khas area, along with Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and his wife Mridula. Before entering into the Lok Sabha, Sarangi was twice elected to the Odisha Assembly in 2004 and 2009 from Balasore parliamentary constituency. In 2004, he was elected as a BJP candidate in the Odisha assembly. In 2009, the current Balasore MP was elected as an Independent. (ANI)