Politics being played over Gauri Lankesh's murder, says brother

[India], Jan 30 (ANI): Journalist Gauri Lankesh's brother Indrajit Lankesh on Tuesday alleged Karnataka Home Minister R. Ramalinga Reddy and state Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of using his sister's murder for political advantage.

He also added that the Karnataka government is blaming the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) without any evidence.

Talking to ANI, Indrajit said, "Home Minister and Siddaramaiah are just using this issue for political advantage. Investigation is happening only on a political angle. From day 1, Karnataka government is blaming the RSS and the BJP without any evidence and wants it the same way now."

Gauri was shot dead by unknown by assailants outside her residence in Bengaluru on September 5 last year. Gauri was the editor of the Gauri Lankesh Patrike, a tabloid known for "anti-establishment" views. Following her murder, several protests, across the country and especially in prominent parts of Karnataka, had taken place. (ANI)