Politics is not something served in a plate : KTS Tulsi on Vadra's possible entry into Politics

Amid the speculations of his client Robert Vadra's possible venture into the active politics, KTS Tulsi, lawyer of Vadra said that politics is 'not something that is served in a plate'. He added that 'all desires are not horses' and it took Priyanka Gandhi about 20 years to enter active politics.

"It took Priyanka Gandhi about 20 years to be able to fortify her desire," said Tulsi.

"It is not something which is served to you in plate and it's all a matter of destiny. After all, all desires are not horses," said KTS Tulsi.

Meanwhile, speaking on posters being put up in Moradabad welcoming Robert Vadra to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls from Moradabad seat, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit said that the party workers have the right to express their views. "It is up to the workers. Every person expresses himself. Everyone has the freedom to express themselves," said Sandeep Dikshit while talking to ANI. Hinting his entry into politics Vadra in a Facebook post said, "All these years of experience and learning cannot be just wasted and should be put to better use...Once all these accusations and allegations are over, I feel I should dedicate a larger role in serving the people." Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, hinted at joining politics, a month after his wife Priyanka Gandhi made her debut into active politics and was appointed a general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh East in the party. (ANI)