Poll of polls, Karnataka exit poll results and more

Bengaluru: Voting in the Karnataka Assembly Election officially ended at 6 PM. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 15 (Tuesday) starting 8 AM. A whopping 70 per cent of the electorate turned out to vote in the Karnataka Polls 2018, the Election Commission announced. This number could go up further.

The exit poll results of Karnataka assembly elections 2018 have been declared. Most surveys show that the BJP is likely to emerge as the largest party while the Congress may lose its stronghold in Karnataka.

As per the results from a poll of the latest exit polls conducted by several news agencies and organisations, the BJP might emerge as the single largest party with approximately 98 seats. The poll of polls shows that the Congress will be close behind with an estimated 89 seats. The JD(S) is likely to secure third position with around 32 seats, thereby emerging as decision-maker in the 2018 Karnataka assembly elections. The exit polls were released immediately after the voting exercise concluded in the state. The total voter turnout was 70 per cent, marginally lower than 71.4 percent recorded in the 2013 Assembly elections. ABP News C Voter Exit Poll: This survey has good news for BJP. BJP: 104-116 seats Congress: 83-94 seats JD(S): 20-29 seats Others: 1-8 seats News Nation Ground Zero Poll: BJP likely to be the largest party. BJP: 99-108 seats Congress: 75-84 seats JD(S): 31-40 seats Others: 3-7 Times Now-Today's Chanakya: BJP likely to become the largest party, likely to end up with 106 seats. BJP: 120 seats Congress: 73 seats JD(S): 26 seats Others: 4 seats Suvarna Exit Poll: Congress likely to become the largest party Congress: 106-118 seats BJP: 79-92 seats JD(S): 22-30 seats Others: 1-4 seats Vijayavani Exit Poll: This survey predicts BJP emerge as the largest party, very close to a majority on its own. BJP: 105 Congress: 78 JD(S): 33 Others: 6 News X-CNX Exit poll BJP: 106 Congress: 75 JD(S): 37 Others: 4 Times Now-VMR Exit poll BJP: 87 seats Congress: 97 seats JD(S): 35 seats Others: 3 seats India Today – Axis My India Exit Poll: Congress likely to win. BJP: 79-92 seats Congress: 106-118 seats JD(S): 22-30 seats Others: 1-4 seats Republic TV -- Jan Ki Baat Exit Poll BJP: 97-109 Congress: 87-99 JD(S): 21-30 Others: 1-8 From the exit polls, there is a strong likelihood of a hung assembly in Karnataka.