Polling begins in first phase of Gujarat elections

[India], December 09 (ANI): The polling in the first phase of Gujarat assembly election has begun, as a few voters were seen entering election booths in 89 assembly constituencies where voting is taking place on Saturday.

The polling began at 8 am and will continue till 5 in the evening.

The first phase of polling is being held in 89 assembly constituencies of Saurashtra and South Gujarat with 977 candidates in the fray.

Meanwhile, the security has been beefed up in the state to ward off any untoward incidents and maintain law and order.

Security personnel have been deployed to maintain peaceful atmosphere for the smooth conduct of elections. CCTV cameras have also been installed for effective monitoring and surveillance. The high voltage campaign for the first phase ended on Thursday evening. Prominent candidates in the fray for Saturday's battle include Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who is contesting from Rajkot (West), and Congress' Shaktisinh Gohil and Paresh Dhanani. BJP has pitted Virendrasingh Jadeja against Gohil, who is trying his luck from Mandavi. The second phase will be held on December 14 for 93 assembly constituencies while counting of the votes will be done on December 18. (ANI)