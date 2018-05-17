Polling for Jayanagar seat in Karnataka on June 11

Bengaluru: Polling in south Bengaluru's Jayanagar Assembly seat, which was countermanded due to the death of BJP candidate and MLA B.N. Vijaya Kumar, will be held on June 11, the Election Commission said on Thursday.

"Polling will be held from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Counting will be held on June 13," an EC statement said here.

The election to the seat was countermanded on May 4 following Vijaya Kumar's death.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has to get its new candidate to file his/her nomination before May 25, which will be scrutinised on May 26. The last date to withdraw nomination is May 28.

Polling in southwest Bengaluru's Rajarajeshwari Nagar seat was postponed to May 28 following detection of 9,564 voter ID cards in a flat in the constituency. Votes will be counted in this segment on May 31.