Polls for six Maharashtra Legislative Council seats on May 21

[India] Apr 23(ANI): The Election Commission on Monday stated that the biennial election to the Maharashtra Legislative Council from six local authorities' constituencies will be held on May 21.

The notification for the polls will be issued on April 26 while the last date for filing nominations would be May 3.

The term of office of six members of the Maharashtra Legislative Council from six Local Authorities' Constituencies is due to expire on May 31, 2018 and June 21 respectively.

The term of office of Anil Tatkare, who represents Raigad-Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg local bodies' constituency, will end on May 31. The terms of Jayant Jadhav (Nashik), Abdullah Khan A Latif Khan Durani (Parbhani-Hingoli), Dilip Deshmukh (Osmanabad-Latur-Beed), Pravin Pote (Amravati) and Mitesh Bhangdia (Wardha-Chandrapur-Gadchiroli) will end on June 21. The polling will take place on May 21 and counting of votes will begin on May 24. (ANI)