Polls in India an inspiration around world: US

New Delhi: Congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his re-election, the United States has said that the just concluded elections in India, the largest democratic exercise in human history, is an inspiration for people around the world.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday led his Bharatiya Janata Party to a super-sized victory for a second term in office, winning an absolute majority and on course to touch the 300-seat mark in the 543-member Lok Sabha.

"Congrats to an American ally and friend Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his party's win in India's parliamentary election," Vice President Mike Pence tweeted.

"Congrats to an American ally and friend Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his party's win in India's parliamentary election," Vice President Mike Pence tweeted.

"This was a strong display of the Indian people's commitment to democracy! We look forward to continuing to work with India for a freer, safer, and more prosperous region," he said. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo too took to Twitter to congratulate the prime minister. "Congratulations to @narendramodi and the NDA for their victory in India's election, and to the Indian people for casting their votes in such historic numbers. As the world's largest exercise in democracy, #India's election is an inspiration around the world," he said. During an off-camera gaggle with reporters, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said India's elections are the world's largest exercise in democracy, a marvel of logistics and planning with 900 million people an eighth of the world's population eligible to vote. "We applaud the high turnout, estimated at around 66 per cent or roughly 600 million people, and the government of India for their excellent execution of this incredible event," Ortagus said. India, she said, is a crucial partner for the US in many areas, especially counterterrorism. "We are certainly underscoring today a historic democratic movement of at least 600 million people voting. I think it is pretty amazing," Ortagus added. Indian American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi said it was truly an inspiration to see so many Indians exercise their democratic rights. "I look forward to working with PM Modi and the Indian government to strengthen the US-India partnership," he said.