Pollution control measures in place: Punjab CM on sugar mill row

After allegations were levelled on a company owned by former Punjab cabinet minister Rana Gurjit Singh for releasing effluents into rivers and drains thereby causing pollution, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said he would not let pollution damage people's health.

Singh said, "We will not let pollution damage the health of the people of Punjab. We have pollution control measures in place; we have 64 pollution control units in Punjab. No water from any industry without being treated will be permitted to flow into rivers"

Opposition leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira alleged that effluents being released by sugar mill, Rana Sugars Ltd, are polluting the rivers and contaminating the groundwater to such an extent that it cannot be used for drinking or even irrigation human purposes. He even collected effluent samples which angered the chief minister, who called the act shameless and irresponsible for a leader of the Opposition and termed the act as trespassing. (ANI)