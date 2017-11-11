Pollution level in North India remains severe, Varanasi tops the list

[India], Nov 11 (ANI): Cities across North India continued to be 'severe' on the Air Quality Index (AQI) on Saturday, as per the report by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Varanasi topped the list at 491, followed by Gurugram at 480, Delhi at 468, Lucknow at 462 and Kanpur at 461, in the AQI.

Pollution level is categorised as 'severe' when the AQI ranges between 401 and 500, which affects healthy people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases.

The stubble burning by farmers in northern states of Punjab and Haryana are speculated to have added to the factors causing pollution in the northern belt of India.

The air pollution in the national capital has worsened in the last few days, with air quality dropping to 'severe' category and a thick toxic smog enshrouding the region. Besides hampering visibility on road, the situation has become a public health emergency, and prompted schools to shut down in its wake. Today, United Airlines temporarily suspended Newark-Delhi flights due to poor air quality concerns in Delhi. (ANI)