Pollution: Minister lauds nasal filters introduced by IIT students

[India], November 11 (ANI): Union Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday appreciated two students of Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Delhi for coming up with nasal filters to combat air pollution.

Speaking to media here, Pradhan said, "Here at IIT Delhi leadership conclave, Pratik Sharma and Sanjiv found a solution for the current situation in Delhi. They gave me a nasal filter which comes only for Rs 10 per piece. If this works fine, I congratulate the two for it."

Delhi has been swept over by smog. The toxic smog in the National Capital Region encompassing not only Noida, Gurgaon and Faridabad but also Ludhiana, Meerut, Panipat, Bhiwadi and Rohtak is likely to affect the economy in sectors like tourism, transport, automobile and real estate. The air pollution in Delhi-NCR is not just devastating the environment but harmful amount of gases, dust, fumes and odour are causing breathing problems to people. (ANI)