Pompeo calls for free, open Indo-Pacific

[India], Sept 06 (ANI): Calling for a free and open Indo-Pacific, United States Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo said that both India and the US should continue to ensure the freedom of the seas and the skies.

Speaking to media after the 2+2 Dialogue between India and the US, Pompeo stressed on the need for upholding peaceful resolution of territorial maritime disputes, promoting market-based economics, supporting good governance, fundamental rights, and liberties, and preventing external economic coercion.

"Our two nations are united by shared values of democracy, respect for individual rights, and a shared commitment to freedom. Given those values, India and the United States have a natural starting point for advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific. We should continue to ensure the freedom of the seas and the skies; uphold the peaceful resolution of territorial maritime disputes; promote market-based economics; support good governance, fundamental rights, and liberties; and prevent external economic coercion," Pompeo said.

"We know the threats to stability that exist in the region, and the United States seeks to ensure that both of our peoples can live in peace and in freedom. For years now, our counterterrorism cooperation has deepened, with progress on terrorist designations and information sharing, and is solidified through regular bilateral counterterrorism joint working group meetings. I hope we can continue to make progress on counterterrorism today," the US Secretary of State added.

This was Pompeo's first visit to India. "I am delighted to be making my first trip to India as the Secretary of State now 16 weeks into my time, and especially because I'm here for this important first 2+2 Strategic Dialogue between our two countries. It is a clear demonstration the United States places in terms of priority on the relationship between the United States and India," the Secretary of State said.

"Our partnership has been steadily growing since Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi visited the White House last June. President (Donald) Trump is eager for it to continue, and he told Secretary Mattis and I that before we departed. We fully support India's rise as a leading global power, and we welcome India's equal commitment to our partnership," Pompeo said.

Talking about working together on global and regional issues, Pompeo said that he hopes to discuss with India on denuclearization of North Korea, and ways to deal with Iran. (ANI)