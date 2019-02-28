Poonch: Pakistan violates ceasefire second time in a day

[India], Feb 28 (ANI): Pakistan violated ceasefire for the second time on Thursday and resorted to unprovoked firing and heavy shelling of mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in Krishna Ghati sector.

Earlier in the morning, the Pakistani Rangers violated the ceasefire in the same area. The gun-battle which commenced at 6 in the morning concluded after an hour.

On Wednesday, Pakistani Rangers violated ceasefire in Mendhar and Krishna Ghati sectors in the Rajouri district, to which the Indian Army gave a befitting reply.

Yesterday, another incident of ceasefire violation was reported in Kamalkot area of Uri sector in Baramulla district. (ANI)