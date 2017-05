Vatican: US President Donald Trump has met Pope Francis at the Vatican for a short private audience on the third leg of his overseas trip, reports the BBC.

He arrived for the meeting along with his wife Melania, daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner.

The meeting was keenly awaited as the two men have already clashed at a distance on issues including migration and climate change.

Trump will later meet Italy's president and prime minister. He will then fly to Brussels for a NATO summit.