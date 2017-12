DHAKA, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Pope Francis used the word "Rohingya" for the first time to refer to refugees who have fled violence in Myanmar during his current trip to Asia.

"The presence of God today is also called Rohingya," he said in an improvised remark after meeting 16 refugees who were brought to Dhaka from their camps in Bangladesh's Cox's Bazar bordering Myanmar. (Reporting by Krishna N. Das and Philip Pullella; editing by Nick Macfie)