Porn site being run in BJP Assam name

A website using the former domain of Assam BJP www.bjpassam.org is being run as an adult site.

The website www.bjpassam.org was formerly owned by the Assam unit of the BJP. However, the domain is now being used to host pornographic content and has given the party's followers a nasty surprise.

The BJP has informed that the party has no affiliation with the pornographic website. The party has also filed a complaint at the Dispur Police station and with the state's CID cyber-crime cell.

According to sources, the website is being operated from Russia. The authorities have also denied the possible involvement of hackers and rival parties. Suranjan Dutta, co-convenor of BJP Assam's information technology, website and social media department said: "When we tried to track, it took us to a server at Moscow, in Russia. We have already filed complaint in the Dispur and CID." In its complaint to Register.com, the party has stated that the "domain was previously owned by our organisation. But when it expired last time, the present owner registered it to launch a pornographic website". The BJP has requested that the website be deleted or blocked since it is portraying a "respectable political party" in a negative light. As of now, instead of the BJP's vision and mission for the state, supporters accessing the website will be jolted by objectionable content. The Assam BJP's current domain name, assam.bjp.org, is the one hosting the official website of the party's state unit.