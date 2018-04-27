Portuguese national arrested with cocaine in Chennai

[India] Apr 27 (ANI): A joint team of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested a Portuguese national with three kgs of cocaine at Chennai Airport on Friday.

After receiving tip off, the NCB and DRI intercepted the man and recovered six packets of cocaine from his bag.

"The passenger in his voluntary statement admitted his involvement in bringing the cocaine in this manner, which was given to him by an associate in Brazil to deliver at a hotel in Chennai," read the official release of DRI.

The Portuguese national has been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act. Further investigation is in process. (ANI)