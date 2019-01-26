Possibility for India to get highest growth rate in third consecutive year, says Pranab Mukherjee

[India], Jan 26 (ANI): Citing the International Monetary Fund (IMF) report, former President Pranab Mukherjee on Saturday said that there are chances for India to retain the position of world's fastest-growing major economy for a consecutive third year.

While addressing the media on the occasion of 70th Republic Day, the former President said, "In 70 years, a lot of things have developed in India. India, which was a victim of colonial exploitation for 200 years, today can stand on its feet. Latest IMF report states, India is consecutively enjoying having highest growth rate for two consecutive years. There are possibilities of a third year too. This is because of the contribution of Indian farmers, youth and others. The biggest contribution is of the efforts common man is doing to save national unity and integrity."

In its report, IMF stated that the Indian economy is expected to grow by 7.5 per cent in the 2019-20 financial year while the global growth is estimated at 3.7 per cent. "India’s economy is poised to pick up in 2019, benefiting from lower oil prices and a slower pace of monetary tightening than previously expected, as inflation pressures ease," it said in the World Economic Outlook Update. Meanwhile, Pranab Mukherjee, who has been conferred with Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award of the country, expressed gratitude for receiving the honour. "I would like to express my deep gratitude to the people of this country... I always say it, and I would like to repeat it, that in my public life I've received much more from the people and from this country than I have given to it," Mukherjee said. "At the same time, with all humility, I accept this honour. I have conveyed my appreciation by talking to the President of the Republic. I also convey my deepest gratitude to the people of this country," he added. (ANI)