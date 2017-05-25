Post Delhi HC ruling, Centre assures justice to students

Following the Delhi High Court instructions that the evaluation for the class 10 and 12 board exams this year should be done as per the grace marks policy that was relevant when the students submitted the examination forms, the Centre on Thursday assured fair and undiluted dispensation of justice to all students who appeared for 2017 exams.

"The students need not to worry with the court's decision as I ensure that justice be will be given to all," Union Minister of Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar said.

The Union Minister also informed that the results would be declared on time. "The Central Bureau Investigation (CBI) will let us know about the results date soon," he added. On April 25, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) scrapped the moderation policy under which grace marks are given to students in exams for difficult questions. In a reply to plea filed by parents and some students, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday instructed the board to follow its 'moderation policy'. Under the moderation policy, students are awarded up to 15 percent extra marks in certain papers if the questions are deemed to be difficult. (ANI)