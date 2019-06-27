Post-matric scholarship arrears of Rs 3,000 cr to be cleared in 100 days: Gehlot

[India], June 4 (ANI): Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot on Tuesday said that his department will strive to clear post-matriculation scholarship arrears amounting to Rs 3,000 crore in the next 100 days.

"We had arrears of Rs 7,500 crore in post-matric scholarship when we took charge last time. Now its magnitude is Rs 3,000 crore. We aim to clear the arrears in the next 100 days. We are taking a formula of 75-25 to the state governments in terms of handing out scholarships, where the central government's liability would be of 75 per cent," he said after taking charge of the ministry.

Gehlot, who served in the same capacity during the first term of the Modi government, said, "We are going to start a mental rehabilitation centre of international standard in Bhopal. We will open a sports centre in Gwalior. For the north-eastern states, especially Assam, we are going to set up a university for differently-abled persons." He is a Rajya Sabha member from Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)