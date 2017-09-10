Post reshuffle, first Union Cabinet meet to take place on Sept. 12

[India], Sept. 10 (ANI): After the third cabinet reshuffle, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called for the first Union Cabinet meeting on September 12.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at 4: 15 p.m.

A fresh set of ministers were inducted into the Prime Minister Modi-led NDA government on September 3.

Six ministers in the existing Cabinet "volunteered to resign" in the run-up to the reshuffle, while three other seats fell vacant after the exit of Manohar Parrikar and Venkaiah Naidu, and the death of Anil Madhav Dave, who held Independent Charge of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

The six outgoing ministers from the Cabinet included Kalraj Mishra (MoS MSME), Rajiv Pratap Rudy (MoS Independent Charge of Skill Development), Bandaru Dattatreya (Labour), Faggan Singh Kulaste (MoS Health), Sanjiv Balyan (MoS Water Resources) and Mahendra Nath Pandey (MoS HRD). Pandey was recently named the BJP chief of Uttar Pradesh. The key additions and changes in portfolios that happened during the reshuffle in the Council of Ministers are- Nirmala Sitharaman as Minister of Defence. Suresh Prabhu as Minister of Commerce and Industry. Piyush Goyal as Minister of Railways and Minister of Coal. Nitin Gadkari as Minister of Road Transport and Highways; Minister of Shipping; and Minister of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation. Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi as Minister of Minority Affairs. Uma Bharti as Minister of Drinking Water and Sanitation. Rajyavardhan Rathore as Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Hardeep Singh Puri as Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. Alphons Kannanthanam as Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Tourism; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. Dharmendra Pradhan as Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. P. Radhakrishnan as Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Shipping. Raj Kumar Singh as Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Power; and Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy. Shiv Pratap Shukla as the Minister of State in Finance Ministry. Ashwini Kumar Choubey as Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Virendra Kumar as Minister of State in the Ministry of Women and Child Development; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs. Ananth Kumar Hegde as Minister of State in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat as Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. Satya Pal Singh as Minister of State in the Ministry of Human Resource Development; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation. (ANI)