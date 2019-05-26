Post results, BJP's Roopa Ganguly warns of violence in WB

[India], May 25 (ANI): BJP leader Roopa Ganguly on Saturday warned that violence may erupt in parts of West Bengal where her political quarter has got a good vote share in comparison to the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP leader also said that the lives of people who cast their ballot in favour of BJP are in danger.

"Violence will take place in several areas of West Bengal where BJP has got more votes. Poll rigging also took place in several constituencies of the state. People who supported the BJP will be tortured by the TMC cadres. Police is also with the state government. I am only concerned about the security of the people there," she said while speaking to ANI in New Delhi.

Ganguly also expressed happiness with the party's success in the state saying, "We are happy with the victory in Bengal but this has given us a huge responsibility to protect the people residing there. Politics in West Bengal is very dirty." The ruling TMC has won 22 out of 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state. In the 2014 elections, the party had won 34 seats. BJP has made huge strides in the state by garnering 18 seats, 16 more than it had bagged in the 2014 polls. While Congress has managed to win just two seats, the Left parties drew a blank. (ANI)