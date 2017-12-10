Poster slamming 'Afzal's yaar' Nizami appears in Ahmedabad

[India] Dec 10 (ANI): An interesting poster of alleged Congress youth leader, Salman Nizami, with Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi was seen on an Ahmedabad street on Sunday.

A slogan in the poster, wherein Nizami can be seen campaigning for the Gujarat Assembly Election, read, "One who is friend of Afzal Guru, is a traitor".

A tweet of Nizami is also printed on the poster, in which he has openly supported Parliament attack mastermind Afzal Guru.

Earlier on Saturday, Nizami had tweeted: "Rahul Gandhi, son of Rajiv Gandhi. Sacrificed his life for India. Rahul Gandhi, grandson of Indira Gandhi. Sacrificed her life for India. Rahul Gandhi, grand son of Jawaharlal Nehru, fought for India's independence. Narendra Modi, son of ...? Grand son of ...?"

However, the Congress party has said that they don't have a leader or worker named Nizami. (ANI)