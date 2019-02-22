Posters denouncing Sidhu appear across Jalandhar

[India], Feb 22 (ANI): Posters denouncing Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu appeared in Jalandhar. The cricketer-turned-politician has been facing flak for his comment on Pulwama terror attack.

Posters with slogan reading "General Bajwa da yaar, Sidhu Desh Da Gadaar' show Sidhu hugging Pakistan Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa.

A day after 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives in a terror attack carried out by Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Pulwama, Sidhu referring to Pakistan had said that an entire nation cannot be blamed because of a handful of people.

On Tuesday, pictures of Sidhu were burnt in Punjab Assembly as a mark of protest against the Congress leader. Also, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLAs jumped into the Well of the House demanding the resignation of Sidhu over his remarks. (ANI)