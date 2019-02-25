Posters inviting Robert Vadra to contest Lok Sabha polls put up at Moradabad

[India], Feb 25 (ANI): A day after Robert Vadra hinted at his possible venture into the active politics through his Facebook post, posters welcoming him to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls from the Moradabad were seen put up here on Monday.

"Robert Vadra Ji, you are welcome to contest the election from the Moradabad Lok Sabha constituency," the posters read.

Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, has hinted at joining politics, a month after his wife Priyanka Gandhi made her debut into active politics and was appointed a general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh East in the party.

In a Facebook post, Vadra said, "All these years of experience and learning cannot be just wasted and should be put to better use...Once all these accusations and allegations are over, I feel I should dedicate a larger role in serving the people." The forty-nine-year-old Vadra, who has been repeatedly questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the recent past in connection with money laundering and land grab cases also accused the government of targeting him to divert the attention from the real issues confronting the country. (ANI)