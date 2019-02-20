Posters of Sidhu embracing Gen Bajwa emerge in Ludhiana 

[India], Feb 20 (ANI): Posters of Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu embracing Pakistan Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa surfaced in many parts of the city as the cricketer-turned-politician is facing flak over his recent comments on the Pulwama terror attack.

Posters in some parts of the city were also smeared with red paint, condemning the Congress leader.

A day after 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives in a terror attack carried out by Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Pulwama, Sidhu had said an entire nation cannot be blamed because of a handful of people, in reference to Pakistan.

Speaking to ANI, BJP leader Rajesh Honey said a "traitor" like Sidhu should be "socially and politically boycotted." On Tuesday, pictures of Sidhu were burnt in Punjab Assembly as a mark of protest against the Congress leader. Also, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLAs jumped into the Well of the House demanding the resignation of Sidhu over his remarks. (ANI)