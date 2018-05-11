Posting of SHO in UP will now require DM's nod

[India], May 11 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Government on Thursday has passed an order as per which it is mandatory for the Senior Superintendent of Police or the Superintendent of Police to take approval of the District Magistrates before posting a Station House Officers (SHO).

Uttar Pradesh's principal secretary (home) Arvind Kumar informed the same to the Director General of Police in a letter.

Meanwhile, the Indian Police Service (IPS) Association has opposed the decision of the state government. (ANI)