Potential, policy, planning and performance key to progress: PM

[India] Feb 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said "Potential, policy, planning and performance lead to progress".

While addressing the 'Uttar Pradesh Investors' Summit 2018,' Prime Minister hailed the Uttar Pradesh government's effort of 'One district One product' scheme and said that this way the Yogi dispensation will give super hit performance.

"Potential + Policy + Planning+ Performance leads to Progress. Now UP too is ready to give Super-Hit Performance," the prime Minister said.

"The Uttar Pradesh government is making different policies for different sectors, for example it is combining the industrial investment with, job opportunities. One district one product scheme is a game changer," he added. Prime Minister Modi also asserted, his government will ensure that the benefits of the ongoing structural and policy changes reach to those at the lowest rung of the society. "The Yogi government is fulfilling promises made to the farmers, the women of the state and youth," the Prime Minister said. The two-day 'Uttar Pradesh Investors' Summit 2018,' aims at showcasing business and investment potential of the state. The event, claimed to be the first of its kind in Uttar Pradesh, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. The summit, which is witnessing the coming together of entrepreneurs, has been organised to bring better investment and further the cause of economic development of India's most populous state. (ANI)