Poultry farming witnesses massive boom in Meghalaya

[India], June 8 (ANI): Poultry industry in Meghalaya has recently witnessed a boom. Due to the deficiency of poultry products in the state, many people have now taken up poultry farming as backyard farming, rearing the poultry to meet the family demands as well as for commercial business.

BK Mawthoh, Joint Director, Animal husbandry and veterinary department, Meghalaya, said, "We need the help of the rural and small farmers to help us increase in the egg production. That's why we stressed maximum on backyard poultry farming where every farmer of the village can rear 15-20 birds in their backyard."

He said the department has introduced low input birds, especially broilers. The farmers are now being pushed towards backyard poultry farming to increase the egg production. "Our emphasis will be on how to increase egg production in the state to avoid importing poultry products from other states", he added. The livestock mission also aims at improving the livelihood of the farmers. The farmers are being trained on rearing the layer, broiler and turkey poultry as well as on hatching program. Domestic birds of many kinds, like chickens, turkeys, ducks and geese are reared because of the eggs and tender meat. According to the state officials, there is sufficient amount of chicken meat but the sector lacks behind in production of eggs as the per capita income. (ANI)