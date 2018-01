[India], Jan 29 (ANI): A poverty-stricken women in Assam's Hojai area hung her three daughters and then committed suicide.

The family was in dire straits and unable to arrange for basic amenities. This forced the mother took the extreme step late on Sunday night in Lumding village. All four were found hanging on a tree, but one of the girls managed to untie her rope and call for help.

By the time rescuers arrived on the scene, the women and two of her daughters had died. (ANI)