Power cut at Dr. Kalam's alma mater in Rameswaram

[India], Apr. 19 (ANI): Electricity connection at former president Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's alma mater 'Mandapam Panchayat union middle school' in Rameswaram has been cut off by electricity board after the school management failed to pay the electricity bill for two years.

The village education committee, however, told ANI that they stopped paying the electricity bill after the Tamil Nadu government took up the responsibility.

''Earlier we used to pay the bill but stopped doing that after state government took up responsibility for it. Now pending bills are more than Rs 10,000. We contacted the Electricity Board and they have agreed to provide electricity only for five more days,'' village education committee president said.

When Dr. Kalam was elected presidential candidate, he once came to this school and shared his vision for India with children. (ANI)