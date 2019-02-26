Power of God with us to save earth from enemies of humanity: PM Modi

[India], Feb 26 (ANI): Hours after the Indian Air Force attack on terror camps in Balakot area of Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke about "the power of God being always with us to save earth from the enemies of humanity."

"The power of the Lord is always with us to save the earth from the enemies of humanity. We are attempting to spread this message with complete authenticity to the evil spirits and 'asuras'," the prime minister said.

He was addressing a gathering at the 'Gita Aradhana 'event at ISKCON where he unveiled a giant edition of the Bhagwad Gita.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) in the wee hours of Tuesday attacked terror camps in Balakot area in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, targeting key operatives of dreaded terror outfit—Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM). While Prime Minister in his address made no direct mention of the air strike during his address, the significance of the day's most important development was not lost on the crowd which erupted into loud cheers and chants of "Modi-Modi" along with "Bharat Mata ki Jai" as soon as he remarked that "today's day is very significant….". However, when the PM completed his sentence, he talked about his participation in the Gandhi peace prize function earlier today and the unveiling of largest Bhagavad Gita at the moment, clearly leaving mentions of the IAF strike for another occasion. During his speech, the Prime Minister also outlined the teachings of harmony and brotherhood in the sacred text. The Prime Minister said: "Srimad Bhagwad Gita is the most inspiring gift to the world of India. Gita is the heritage of the whole world. Gita is relevant for thousands of years. If you are a student and are in a state of indecision or the head of a country or the yogi who wishes for salvation, everybody will get the answer to every question in the Shrimad Bhagavat Gita. Gita is the greatest manual book of human life. The solution of every problem of life is found in the Gita" "Our government had always firmly believed that Indian traditions, cultures and values have the solution for many problems of the world. Be it violence, family issues or environmental concerns, all these challenges have solution in Indian philosophy," he added. Prior to his address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the largest Bhagavad Gita of the world, at the ISKCON temple. To reach the event venue, PM Modi took a Delhi metro from Khan Market metro station. On the route, he also interacted and clicked pictures with commuters. (ANI)