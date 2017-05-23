'Powerless' Mayawati facing identity crisis: BJP

Uttar Pradesh Minister Siddharth Nath Singh on Tuesday took a jibe at Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati over her visit to Saharanpur village in Uttar Pradesh and said that the former chief minister is out of power and is facing identity crisis.

Asserting that she has never done anything for the community that she has so strongly advocated for, Singh told ANI, "Mayawati is visiting Saharanpur as she is out of power and facing identity crisis. She has always shed crocodile tears for Dalits instead of doing anything for them."

Mayawati will later today visit Shabbirpur village in Saharanpur district to meet the members of the Dalit community whose houses were allegedly set ablaze by upper caste Thakurs earlier this month. Ahead of her visit Mayawati asserted today that her request to visit the area in a helicopter was turned down by the city's District Magistrate. Talking to media here before her visit, Mayawati said, "The BJP Government is dividing the Uttar Pradesh on the grounds of caste and religion. The BJP government is responsible for the recent incident in Saharanpur. Mayawati also informed that her request to visit Saharanpur via helicopter was turned out by the city's District Magistrate saying that they need to take permission of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. "Now, I am going by road to Saharanpur. If anything happens to me or my party member BJP government will hold the responsibility," she said. (ANI)