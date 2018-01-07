Prabhakar expresses concern over scanty rainfall in AP

[India], Jan 7 (ANI): Communications advisor to Andhra Pradesh Government Parakala Prabhakar on Sunday expressed concern over scanty rainfall in Anantapur.

While speaking to ANI, Prabhakar said, "Rainfall has been traditionally less in Anantapur. After Jaisalmer, it is Anantapur, which is under the rain shadow area."

He said since the last three years, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and the state government had been addressing the problem squarely.

"Last year, there was over 20 percent shortage in rainfall. This year, it was 12.5 percent but we managed to register over 20 percent growth in agriculture. It was possible because of the innovative methods that the chief minister has implemented as far as water management is concerned. Our objective is making the state drought proof," he further added.

Many states across the country have witnessed drought wreak havoc amongst the farmer populace. The Andhra Pradesh Drought Mitigation Project aims to put an end to their misery. (ANI)