Prabhu inaugurates projects to upgrade 8 airports

[India] Feb 23 (ANI): Union Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu has inaugurated and laid foundation stones for various infrastructure development projects to upgrade eight airports under the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

These airports include Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode in Kerala, Mangaluru airport in Karnataka, Madurai in Tamil Nadu, Rupsi in Assam, Jaipur in Rajasthan, Amritsar in Punjab and Imphal in Manipur.

"We are working on a very comprehensive strategy to make sure that each and every aspect of human and socio-economic development takes place," said Prabhu at the event held over video conference on Friday.

Meanwhile, AAI Chairman Guruprasad Mohapatra said the aviation sector in India is going at the fastest pace in the world. "We have set up a very ambitious programme of spending Rs 25,000 crore by 2021-22 to upgrade airport infrastructure." (ANI)