Prachanda calls on PM Modi

[India], Sep 8 (ANI): Former Prime Minister of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Saturday. The two leaders discussed the progress in India-Nepal relations among other issues of mutual interest.

Prime Minister Modi also recalled their previous interactions, and thanked Prachanda for his contributions in strengthening India-Nepal relations.

Recalling his two visits to Nepal this year, the Prime Minister said that Indo-Nepal relations have received a boost in momentum with frequent high-level interactions.

PM Modi visited Nepal last month to attend the fourth Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC). (ANI)