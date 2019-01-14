Pradhan accuses BJD govt of not developing Odisha

[India], Jan 14 (ANI): Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday accused the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) government of Odisha for its lackadaisical attitude in developing the state.

Addressing the 'Jana Paramarsh Padyatra' here, Pradhan said that in the last 19 years, more people in the state in the state migrated to other places in search of jobs and alleged that corruption increased in the state.

"In 19 years of this (BJD) government, people have only migrated in search of jobs leaving behind their families. There is a rise in unemployment and corruption in the state," he said.

Slamming Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for failing to improve the agriculture and health sectors in the state, Pradhan asserted, "There is distress sale of paddy and farmers are forced to sell their produce at less than the MSP of Rs 1750 per quintal. 'Mandis' (wholesale markets) are yet to be opened for paddy procurement in Balasore district. Farmers are seeking answers from the BJD Government over the distress sale of paddy and poor irrigation facility." "Of the 285 sanctioned doctors, 143 posts are vacant in Balasore district. People of Jaleswar seek answers from Naveen Babu's government for its failure in providing health care facility and basic facilities like round the clock electricity," he added. The Union Minister remarked that Jaleswar was once the centre of economic development in northern Odisha, and despite having rich resources, the region lagged behind in the development process. Pradhan accused the Patnaik government of failing to take steps to manage the rainwater flowing in Subarnarekha river despite the recurrence of flood-related calamities in Balasore district. Continuing his tirade against the BJD for not providing piped water supply to the people in Jaleswar, Pradhan said, "Odisha government has put up large hoardings of providing piped drinking water to households, but in reality, people in Jaleswar don't get piped water supply. The government after 19 years has failed to provide clean drinking water." He further said that the BJD government should give an answer to the people of Odisha on the shortage of teachers in schools, doctors, poor health infrastructure and the status of electrification in the state. (ANI)