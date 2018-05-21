Pradhan appeals Odisha govt to reduce tax on petrol, diesel

[India], May 21 (ANI): Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday said that they have appealed to the Odisha government to reduce the tax on petrol and diesel for the benefit of people.

Talking to media, Pradhan said, "We will appeal to the Odisha state government to reduce the tax on petrol and diesel for the benefit of people. Now once again we will appeal to the government to reduce tax, for the benefit of citizens."

Yesterday, Pradhan said the hike in the fuel prices is due to the less production of oil in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and hike in crude oil price in the international market.

However, the Union Minister also assured the citizens that the Indian government will soon take out a solution to tackle the situation. The prices of petrol and diesel touched an all-time high on Sunday causing inconvenience to the public. The petrol and diesel prices have been increased by 17 paise a litre and 21 paise per litre respectively in Delhi. With this, petrol prices hit a 56-month high of Rs 76.24 per litre while diesel prices touched a record high of Rs 67.57 in the national capital. In April, Pradhan said the Centre and the state governments have been considering bringing the petroleum products under the ambit of Goods and Services Tax. (ANI)