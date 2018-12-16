Pradhan asks Odisha CM to implement Ayushman Bharat scheme

[India], Dec 16 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik should implement Ayushman Bharat scheme at the earliest, said Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan here on Sunday.

"Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik should 'forget his pride' and implement the Ayushman Bharat scheme at the earliest," he told ANI.

"By not implementing the world's largest healthcare scheme, Patnaik is depriving medical services to both Odia and non-resident Odia people," Pradhan further told ANI.

"If the Chief Minister has some sentiments for the Odia people, I request him to forget his pride, and implement the Ayushman Bharat in Odisha," Pradhan added.

On the occasion of the 72nd Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the mega health scheme from the ramparts of the Red Fort. The Prime Minister later launched the programme in Jharkhand's capital Ranchi on September 23 this year. Pradhan claimed that Patnaik was afraid of Prime Minister Modi's popularity, adding that he did not do anything for the overseas Odia people in the last 19 years. Pradhan is in Khurda for reviewing the preparations of Prime Minister Modi's upcoming visit to Odisha on December 24 on account of celebrating 200 years of the first war of Independence against the British rule. Talking about the visit, Pradhan said: "The Prime Minister is coming to Odisha on December 24. Various development projects would be inaugurated. He will address a public rally as well." "For the people of Odisha, Khurda is an important place. This is because Odia people here revolted against the British 200 years ago, what we call as the first war of Independence. Hence, to celebrate 200 years of the first war of Independence, the Prime Minister is visiting the state," he added. (ANI)