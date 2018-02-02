Pradhan attacks Odisha Govt over Kunduli gang-rape

[India], February 02 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday came down heavily on the Odisha government over the Kunduli gang-rape incident.

A class IX girl committed suicide on January 22 after being allegedly gang-raped by four men in Kunduli of Koraput district in October last year.

Speaking to ANI, Pradhan demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and asked him to take the moral responsibility for the incident.

"An unfortunate incident took place in Kunduli. A 14-year-old girl committed suicide. The state government ignored this issue. The girl had alleged that the Odisha DG had offered her Rs 90000 to keep her mouth shut. Some people are trying to change her forensic report," he said.

Stating that the 'insensitive government of Odisha stood failed to give justice to the woman, the minister said that the BJP will continue to protest against it until the culprits get arrested. Earlier also, Pradhan had demanded Patnaik's resignation in connection with the incident. (ANI)