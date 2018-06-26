Pradhan blames Congress for fuel price hike

[India], June 26 (ANI): Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday blamed the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government for the skyrocketing fuel prices in recent times.

Addressing a gathering here, Pradhan said, "The Congress party knew they wouldn't get re-elected in 2014, they left us with a debt of Rs 1,44,000 crores in oil bonds, furthermore, we have paid Rs 70,000 crores as interest, amounting to over Rs 2,00,000 crore."

"The OPEC had decided last year that they will cut down the supply and subsequently increase the costs. In April, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to them and asked them to increase their supply as the rising costs were affecting the common people. I went to the OPEC summit as an ambassador of our Prime Minister and conveyed his message. I can proudly say that they have committed a million barrels per day for India," he added.

He further questioned the Congress party for slinging mud on the Prime Minister, saying, "They say the Prime Minister's leadership is bringing disgrace on the nation. If this is not intolerance then what is?" The Centre had in recent times received a lot of flak from people across the nation for the continuous hike in fuel prices. However, the hike was halted on May 30, when for the first time in 16 days, fuel prices were slashed. The latest petrol prices in metro cities now stand at Rs. 75.55 in Delhi, Rs. 78.23 in Kolkata, Rs. 78.40 in Chennai and Rs. 83.12 in Mumbai. The latest diesel rates are Rs. 67.38 in Delhi, Rs. 69.93 in Kolkata, 71.12 in Chennai and Rs. 71.52 in Mumbai. Earlier in April, Pradhan had said the Centre and the state governments were considering bringing petroleum products under the ambit of the Goods and Services Tax. (ANI)