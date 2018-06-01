Pradhan condemns Chhattisgarh CM's Mahanadi remark

[India], June 01 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday berated Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh's comments on the Mahanadi river.

Earlier, the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister had allegedly said that no one can stop his state from using Mahanadi water.

"I admit Chhattisgarh is wrong, they are showing that they do not care about the interests of Odisha. The tribunal will take a call on this matter," Pradhan said in a press conference.

Pradhan also hit out at the Biju Janata Dal-led Odisha government for not utilizing water from the Mahanadi in Odisha.

"Why no efforts have been made to store the river's water in the lower catchment areas in Odisha," said Pradhan. Earlier, on March 12, the Centre had constituted 'the Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal' for resolving the longstanding disputes between Odisha, Chhattisgarh over sharing of Mahanadi water. On January 23, the apex court asked the Centre to set up a tribunal for the adjudication of the Mahanadi river water dispute. (ANI)