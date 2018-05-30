Pradhan hails Kerala's decision to cut fuel price

[India], May 30 (ANI): Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday welcomed Kerala government's decision of reducing the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs.1 in the state.

Earlier today, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced to reduce the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs.1 in the state.

Speaking to ANI, Pradhan said, "Kerala did good by reducing the price. I welcome it. One must also note that Kerala is one of the highest tax-collecting states and when we appealed (for fuel price cut), their Finance Minister gave a negative statement, but now they took responsibility, I thank them for it."

He further urged all states, whether governed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or opposition, to reduce fuel prices. Pradhan, however, noted that each state has different priorities and responsibilities. The petroleum minister also apologized for the Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) faux pass and said, "It's a mistake by our official and we admit it but the issue has been blown out of proportion." The official website of IOCL, earlier today stated that petrol and diesel prices have been cut by 60 paise and 56 paise per litre respectively. It, however, later clarified that petrol and diesel prices were actually cut by 1 paisa per litre each in Delhi. He further blamed the international situations for the petrol and diesel prices that have been steadily rising every day. "Since we moved to the mechanism of daily price change, prices have gone up and down by 1 paisa, 12 paise, 27 paise etc, it is not for the first time that there has been a change of 1 paisa," he added. On Wednesday, in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai, petrol retailed at Rs 78.42, Rs 81.05, Rs 86.23 and Rs 81.42 per litre respectively while diesel sold at Rs 69.50, Rs 71.85, Rs 73.78 and Rs 73.17 per litre in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai respectively. Prices vary from state to state depending on local sales tax or VAT. Delhi has the cheapest price among all metros and most state capitals. (ANI)