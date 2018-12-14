Pradhan highlights state Govt's 'inability to provide equal opportunities to differently abled'

[India] Dec 14 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday cited a letter received by a differently-abled youth, to point out BJD government's 'inability' to provide equal opportunities and employment to the differently-abled people.

Pradhan who undertook a Pad Yatra to meet and connect with people, took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share an incident.

"Met and sought suggestion from the people during the PadaYatra. Received a letter from a differently-abled youth Rajendra Kumar Nandi at Rajkanika. He has sought answers from the Biju Janata Dal Government on their inability to provide equal opportunities and employment for the differently abled," he tweeted.

The party members and workers participated in the Yatra that was held from Jhagadishwar Temple to Thana Square at Rajkanika in Odisha. Earlier in the day, he had also criticised the state government for raising concerns over Central government's Ujjwala Yojana. "The false political campaign of the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) government against Ujjwala Yojana shows their fear about the rising popularity of the scheme among the poor families in the state", said Pradhan.(ANI)