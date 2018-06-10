Pradhan inaugurates 2 CNG stations in Cuttack

[India], June 10 (ANI): Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated two Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations in Cuttack district of Odisha on Saturday.

Pradhan said, "The CNG stations, located at CDA Sector 1 and Bidyadharpur in the city, would provide the cheaper, environment-friendly and safer fuel to CNG-run auto-rickshaws."

With this, four CNG-dispensing stations have become commercially operational in the twin city of Odisha- Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. Two more CNG stations are coming up at Khandagiri and Tamando.

Over the coming years, more than 20 CNG stations will be commissioned in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack to supply CNG to vehicles. Earlier in December 2017, the Minister had inaugurated two CNG stations at Chandrasekharpur and Patia in Bhubaneswar. Meanwhile, Pradhan attended the 9th City Gas Distribution (CGD) bidding round programme in Bhubaneswar. Addressing the gathering at the event, he said, "Seven GAs will be set up in 19 districts of Odisha in the the next five years with an investment of about Rs 3000-3500 crore in the state. Work for CGD network has been started in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar." He further sought Odisha government's help to set up CGD networks in the state. "CGD networks cannot be set up without the support of state government. The Government of India has extended the supporting hand to Odisha government and I hope the state government will extend a supporting hand for the projects," he added. (ANI)