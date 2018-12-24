Pradhan inaugurates ONGC CSR project to promote organic farming

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated a Centre for Agricultural Research and Training in Telangana on Sunday for imparting training to farmers in organic farming using the latest technology.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), in collaboration with Eklavya foundation, has set up the Centre as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Pradhan inaugurated the CSR project for the construction of hostel, classrooms, computer labs and administrative block at the Centre meant to benefit more than 3500 farmers and 200 students and consumers by way of promoting organic farming.

Speaking at the occasion, Pradhan said, "This area is known for 'toor dal' produce, and I dedicate this initiative to my brothers and sisters who are engaged in farming and I hope they will be able to use the facilities created here and understand and adopt modern technology for improving production." The minister championed the cause of skill development of the farmers to promote organic farming in a big way across the country and said such noble projects will improve the standard of living of our farmers. Pradhan also said that organic farm produce is another area for promoting the export of these products with suitable quality controls and market linkages, helping India become a net exporter in organic produce. Chief Managing Director (CMD) of ONGC Shashi Shanker said that the company is proud to be associated with the project through its CSR to empower people towards inclusive development. "Technology induction in agriculture to foster organic farming will be a game changer. This project will usher in a beginning in our agri-economy," he added. According to an official statement, the project will be immensely beneficial for increasing the scope of organic farming in the entire Telangana and other neighbouring regions. It will also help the farmers and local youth enhance their livelihood by imparting them employment with enhancing vocation skills, the statement added. (ANI)