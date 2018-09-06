Pradhan invites SIAM to East to set up manufacturing units

[India], Sep 06 (ANI): Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Dharmendra Pradhan invited Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) to set up manufacturing units in the Eastern States of India. He attended the 58th annual convention of SIAM on Thursday in the national capital.

SIAM is an auto industry body, which represents all major vehicle and vehicular engine manufacturers in India.

Speaking at the convention Pradhan said, "I invite SIAM to look east, towards states like Odisha, Jharkhand for setting up manufacturing units and R&D (Research and Development) centres."

The Union Minister spoke of Prime Minister's Purvodaya vision and the growth the region has experienced in the past four years. "Prime Minister's Purvodaya vision focuses on a paradigm change in the development of Eastern States. Past four years have witnessed an unprecedented growth in logistics infrastructure and skilled manpower in these mineral-rich states of India," added Pradhan. Pradhan also took to Twitter and lauded members of SIAM for supporting the government's initiative to promote clean and sustainable sources of energy. "Guided by Hon PM @narendramodi ji's energy vision and promise at COP21 to promote clean and sustainable sources of energy, I am grateful to the members of @siamindia for their support in our BS-VI program and reassure pan-India launch of BS-VI grade fuel by April 1st, 2020," he tweeted. "Work is underway for expansion of CGD (City Gas Distribution) network in 300 districts, nearly half of India's geography. This massive infrastructure expansion will unleash great potential for the automobile sector to manufacture CNG-LNG vehicles," he added in a subsequent tweet. Bharat stage emission standards -known as Bharat Stage (BS) - are emission standards to regulate the air pollutants output. At the launch of BS-IV fuel in April 2017, the Petroleum Minister said, "We plan to launch BS-VI compliant fuel by 2020." (ANI)