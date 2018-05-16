Pradhan, JP Nadda appointed as BJP observers in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Union Minister for Oil and Petroleum Dharmendra Pradhan and Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare J.P. Nadda will attend a party meeting here in Karnataka on Wednesday as Bharatiya Janata Party's observers.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at 11 am on Wednesday to discuss the state assembly election results announced a day before.

The BJP which managed to gain a hold on 104 seats has emerged as the single largest party but has failed to cross the half-way mark of 112 in the 224-member assembly.

On the other hand, Congress and Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S), with 78 and 38 seats respectively, are staking claim to form a government in the state. On Tuesday, outgoing Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah even said JD (S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy, son of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, will be the next chief minister. Further, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief ministerial candidate B.S. Yeddyurappa said he is going to meet the state's governor to request him to allow his party to form the government. All eyes are now set on Karnataka's Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala. As per the constitutional provision, the single-largest party is invited to form the government in the case of a fractured mandate.