Pradhan leaves for 2-day visit to Nepal

[India], Sep 28 (ANI): Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has left for a two-day visit to Nepal.

Pradhan will call on acting Prime Minister of Nepal, Ishwor Pokharel, in the capital city Kathmandu today. He will also hold bilateral talks with the Minister for Industry, Commerce and Supply Matrika Prasad Yadav in the afternoon.

Pradhan will also meet Education Minister of Nepal Girirajmani Pokhrael and pay a courtesy call to President Bidya Devi Bhandari.

On Saturday, he will visit Janakpur and pay worship at the famous Janaki temple. Pradhan will also visit the identified site for proposed Skill Development Center in Dhanushadham.

Before returning to New Delhi, he is scheduled to visit Amelkhganj to see the progress of Motihari-Amelkhganj oil pipeline. The 69-kilometre long pipeline will ensure a smooth, cost-effective and environment-friendly supply of petroleum products to the neighbouring country, Nepal. This would be the first transnational petroleum pipeline in South Asia and will be a significant step towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of improved regional connectivity among SAARC countries. (ANI)