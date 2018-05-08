Pradhan mocks Rahul's willingness to become PM

[India], May 8 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday mocked Congress President Rahul Gandhi for expressing a willingness to become Prime Minister in 2019.

Reacting on Rahul Gandhi's statement, Pradhan said, "Mungerilal ko sapna dekhne ke liye koyi mana kar sakta hai?"

It loosely translates to 'no can stop Mungerilal (Rahul Gandhi in this case) from dreaming'.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi, on being asked if he will become the Prime Minister in 2019 if the Congress emerges as the single largest party after the 2019 general elections, said, "Yes, why not."

The general elections are due to be held in April or May 2019 to constitute the 17th Lok Sabha. (ANI)